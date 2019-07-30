News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Unemployment rate remains steady at 4.6%

Unemployment rate remains steady at 4.6%
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 11:20 AM

The unemployment rate for July 2019 stands at 4.6% - a slight increase on last month, according to the Central Statistics Office.

While the seasonally-adjusted rate was up from 4.5% in June, it's much improved on this time last year when the rate was 5.8%.

This means that there are 25,900 less people unemployed in Ireland than July 2018.

The rate is 4.7% for men and 4.3% for women - both numbers an improvement on last summer.

It is the fifth month in a row that unemployment has been below 5%.

READ MORE

Landlords will 'flee the market' if taxes aren't reduced, representative body warns

.

More on this topic

Over a million people visited Ireland from overseas last monthOver a million people visited Ireland from overseas last month

Exports increased to €13bn in May, CSO figures revealExports increased to €13bn in May, CSO figures reveal

'Dramatic fall off' in first-time buyers if Help-to-Buy scheme not extended, expert warns'Dramatic fall off' in first-time buyers if Help-to-Buy scheme not extended, expert warns

Money buys time: CSO figuresMoney buys time: CSO figures

TOPIC: CSO

More in this Section

Vauxhall owner could pull production from UK plant over BrexitVauxhall owner could pull production from UK plant over Brexit

Survey shows experience may trump qualification when it comes to landing a jobSurvey shows experience may trump qualification when it comes to landing a job

Pound hits new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit rhetoric hardensPound hits new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit rhetoric hardens

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to combine with MylanPharmaceutical giant Pfizer to combine with Mylan


Lifestyle

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

Getting schooled in wine isn’t as daunting as you might think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

Eoin Edwards hit the road to Ulster, and the Lakeland County of Cavan, for a taste of Downton Abbey-style hospitality.A little piece of Downton Abbey-style heaven in Ulster

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »