Unemployment rate remains steady at 4.6%

The unemployment rate for July 2019 stands at 4.6% - a slight increase on last month, according to the Central Statistics Office.

While the seasonally-adjusted rate was up from 4.5% in June, it's much improved on this time last year when the rate was 5.8%.

This means that there are 25,900 less people unemployed in Ireland than July 2018.

The rate is 4.7% for men and 4.3% for women - both numbers an improvement on last summer.

It is the fifth month in a row that unemployment has been below 5%.

