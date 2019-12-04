Ulster Bank to cut 175 management roles

Ulster Bank is to cut 175 senior management roles.

It is part of a voluntary redundancy scheme at the bank which opened today and will close on January 8.

It affects those in management roles or above.

According to the bank, the move will not impact services to customers and it says that there are no plans to reduce the number of branches.

The manger roles affected does not include branch managers.

"Our strategy is to serve our customers digital-first, supported by our colleagues on the frontline," said Ulster Bank Chief Executive, Jane Howard.

"As we simplify our processes and improve our service, the management structure we’ve built is unnecessarily complex, therefore today we opened a voluntary redundancy scheme for our manager colleagues.

"This will reduce our population of managers by c175, removing layers and bring us all closer to our customers to improve our service.”