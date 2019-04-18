NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Ulster Bank reporting issues with customers' payments

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 10:16 AM

Some Ulster Bank customers are reporting difficulties receiving payments this morning.

The bank says the glitch is due to an industry problem in Europe, and payments are now being processed.

Customers who are expecting to receive payments today are being advised to check their accounts to see if the money has landed.

Business journalist Gavin McLoughlin says the issue could potentially affect other banks:

He said: "Ulster Bank said there was an issue, but it has been sorted now and they are processing the payments. They said it wasn't specifically to do with them it was an industry issue stemming from a problem with a system in Europe.

"Permanent TSB are acknowledging as well that there is a potential issue on Bank of Ireland.

"Obviously, this kind of thing has happened a few times of late, it is very inconvenient for people, it can cause huge difficulties, even if it's only a short delay in people getting payments, as this one seems to be."

READ MORE

Commercial semi-state firms pay out €2.4bn in dividends since 2010

More on this topic

Ulster make three changes for Dragons as Reidy set for landmark cap

Ulster Bank aims to cut soured loans by further sale

Construction activity hit a four-month high in December

KEYWORDS

Ulster Bank

More in this Section

LogMeIn expansion to create 200 jobs in Dublin

Spending rise offers hope for retailers

Investment of €200m planned for Cork hotels

John Kerry to speak at Cork 'blue economy' conference


Lifestyle

A question of taste: Katie Kim

Reflections via Alzheimer’s: Ian Maleney writes essays on rural life and his grandfather’s battle with illness

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »