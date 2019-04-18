Ulster Bank customers to be charged every time they use their card

From tomorrow, Ulster Bank customers will be charged every time they use their card.

New fees are being introduced for things like ATM withdrawals and chip and pin transactions.

Darragh Cassidy from price comparison site bonkers.ie says the new charges will add up.

"Previously, Ulster Bank customers would have been charged €4 per month as an account maintenance fee and all of their day-to-day fees and charges would have been included in that," said Mr Cassidy.

They are now changing their fee structure so that the account maintenance fee is being reduced to €2 per month.

"However, they are bringing in a whole host of fees and charges for things like direct debit, withdrawing cash from an ATM, contactless transactions and chip-and-PIN transactions."

The bank will also charge people to get their wages paid into their account.