NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

UK's Serious Fraud Office closes probes into Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 12:25 PM

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has closed its investigations into Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline.

Its probe into bribery and corruption at Rolls saw the engine maker enter into a deferred prosecution agreement in 2017, when the firm agreed to pay a near £500 million sanction.

The fraud squad said on Friday that following further investigation, a detailed review of the available evidence and an assessment of the public interest, there will be “no prosecution of individuals associated with the company”.

After an extensive and careful examination I have concluded that there is either insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction or it is not in the public interest to bring a prosecution in these cases.

In Glaxo’s case, the Serious Fraud Office’s 2014 investigation focused on commercial practices by the company, its subsidiaries and associated persons.

It again decided that on the evidence and an assessment of the public interest, there will be no prosecution in the case.

Lisa Osofsky, director of the Serious Fraud Office, said: “After an extensive and careful examination I have concluded that there is either insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction or it is not in the public interest to bring a prosecution in these cases.

“In the Rolls-Royce case, the SFO investigation led to the company taking responsibility for corrupt conduct spanning three decades, seven jurisdictions and three businesses, for which it paid a fine of £497.25m.

“I am thankful for the work of colleagues and the assistance of domestic and international partners.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Richard Branson reveals Venezuela aid concert hopes

The greats who have crossed the divide between Manchester United and Liverpool

Let the celebrations be-GIN: Kerry gin named the best in the world

Talking points ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Man City


KEYWORDS

Rolls-RoyceSerious Fraud OfficeGlaxoSmithKline

More in this Section

MyTaxi app to change name for second time two years

UCC student launches Executive Summit, top execs get on board

Here are this week's six business movers

Big demand for corporate finance as developments surge in Cork


Lifestyle

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

Ask Audrey: 'I'm pretending to be from Monkstown, but I'm really just a wan from Turners Cross'

Six questions from a first-time viewer of MasterChef

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »