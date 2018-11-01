UK retailer Next sales growth slows

By James Davey

British clothing retailer Next has reported a slowdown in sales growth in its latest quarter, which was characterised by unseasonably warm weather, sending its shares and those of its rivals lower.

Shares in Next, which trades from more than 500 stores in the UK and Ireland, about 200 stores in 40 countries further afield and its ‘Directory’ online and catalogue business, fell up to 5.5%.

Rival Marks & Spencer, which is scheduled to issue a trading statement next week, fell as much as 2.7%.

Recent industry updates have indicated a poor start to the UK’s autumn and winter fashion season, given a warm September and October which has held back sales of jumpers, coats and boots, and a tough economic backdrop, with consumers’ budgets under pressure.

Next, which raised its sales and profit targets last month, said full-price sales, including interest income, rose 2% in the 13 weeks to October 27, its fiscal third quarter, having risen 2.8% in the previous quarter.

Though Next said that outcome was in line with its expectations, investors baulked at an 8% fall in sales at stores — a deterioration from a second-quarter fall of 5.9%. Third-quarter online sales rose 12.7%.

“Another clear example of clicks hammering bricks. Like much of the sector, Next is doing the splits as digital and physical sales head in opposite directions,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf.

Superdry warned on profit earlier this month, highlighting weak sales of heavier weight garments, while department store chain John Lewis has reported lacklustre trading for its second half so far.

Online fashion has been the exception with ASOS and Boohoo recently reporting strong sales growth.

