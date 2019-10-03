News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»BREXIT

UK recession fears mount after services activity contracts

UK recession fears mount after services activity contracts
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 10:45 AM

Britain is facing a heightened risk of recession after Brexit uncertainty saw activity in the dominant services sector slam into reverse last month, according to a report.

The closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a worse-than-expected reading of 49.5 in September, down from 50.6 in August.

A figure above 50 indicates growth, below that represents contraction.

It marks the first contraction since March and only the fifth in more than a decade.

The services report follows PMI surveys which showed that output also fell across construction and manufacturing, with the all-sector index contracting for the second month in a row – the first such back-to-back contraction since the final two months of 2012.

Only the collapse in confidence immediately following the 2016 referendum has seen a steeper overall deterioration in the economy during the past decade

It points to a potential 0.1% fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, which would put the UK in a technical recession, following a 0.2% decline between April and June.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “Only the collapse in confidence immediately following the 2016 referendum has seen a steeper overall deterioration in the economy during the past decade, but September’s decline is all the more ominous, being the result of an insidious weakening of demand over the past year rather than a sudden shock.

“At current levels the surveys point to GDP falling by 0.1% in the third quarter which, coming on the heels of a decline in the second quarter, would mean the UK is facing a heightened risk of recession.”

He added that the grim readings suggest the Bank of England may look to boost the economy, increasing the “likelihood that the next move in interest rates will be a cut”.

More on this topic

'Profoundly flawed at almost every conceivable level': Irish politicians slam UK proposals'Profoundly flawed at almost every conceivable level': Irish politicians slam UK proposals

Boris Johnson to face MPs for grilling on Brexit proposalsBoris Johnson to face MPs for grilling on Brexit proposals

American Chamber of Commerce upbeat on future for Irish economy after BrexitAmerican Chamber of Commerce upbeat on future for Irish economy after Brexit

NI agri-food sector will not have capacity to issue trade paperwork in no dealNI agri-food sector will not have capacity to issue trade paperwork in no deal

Brexitinterest ratesPMIRecessionServicesTOPIC: Brexit