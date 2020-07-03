News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

UK moneylender Amigo sees customer settlement costs rising

UK moneylender Amigo sees customer settlement costs rising
By Geoff Percival
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 05:50 PM

British moneylender Amigo Loans has said the cost of dealing with its backlog of customer complaints will be “substantially higher” than the £35m (€39m) initially anticipated.

Part of the reason for that, however, is that the controversial lender has agreed, with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, a four-month extension to its deadline to deal with the outstanding complaints to the end of October. The company said that extra time is likely to lead to an increase in the number of complaints received and a “substantially higher” settlement cost than previously expected.

Amigo said its liquidity remains strong but that it expects to report a material increase in its year-end provision in respect of the increased number of complaints being received.

Amigo’s backlog deals with its UK customer base. The company entered the Irish market last year. Earlier this month, the Central Bank said it would be tightening regulations around such licensed moneylenders, who offer quick loans but at often exorbitant interest rates.

Moneylenders, here, will be required to advise customers if a loan may not be in their best interest and will have to tell customers of alternative options.

The Central Bank also said the use of such firms, for financial assistance, should only be as a last resort.

READ MORE

Cork Jazz Festival cancelled due to Covid-19

More on this topic

No uptick in UK coronavirus cases yet despite raves and protests, says chief scientific adviserNo uptick in UK coronavirus cases yet despite raves and protests, says chief scientific adviser

Ryanair, EasyJet and BA end legal action as UK scraps quarantine ruleRyanair, EasyJet and BA end legal action as UK scraps quarantine rule

Covid-19: Garda checks on pubs commenceCovid-19: Garda checks on pubs commence

HIQA analysis of death notices indicates pandemic death figure may be 'slight overestimate'HIQA analysis of death notices indicates pandemic death figure may be 'slight overestimate'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus