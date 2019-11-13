UK law firm adds to Irish presence

UK law firm Lewis Silkin LLP has bolstered its Irish presence by naming Victor Timon as a partner in its Dublin office, expanding its commercial, technology, IP and data protection offering in the European market.

Timon’s arrival marks the launch of the firm’s Commercial, Technology and Intellectual Property practice, and the expansion of the Data & Privacy practice, in Ireland. Lewis Silkin’s Dublin office launched in 2018.

Giles Crown, joint managing partner at Lewis Silkin, said: “Businesses are becoming ever more cognisant of the importance of IP, technology and data as assets and are rightly demanding expert advice on the full-range of issues.

“With Dublin becoming an increasingly important location for innovative businesses, particularly in the technology sector, providing unfettered access to European markets made perfect sense for us to leverage our footprint there for our clients’ advantage.”

Mr Timon joins from Maples, where he was head of commercial technology and data privacy. He brings 35 years’ expertise in commercial, technology, IP and data protection law.

He works across a wide-range of sectors and has particular experience advising innovative, IP-driven organisations, notably in the technology, cloud and telecoms industries.

This move follows Lewis Silkin’s acquisition of patent and trade mark firm Ablett & Stebbing in July of this year.

The law firm’s employment, immigration and data protection work in Ireland is led by partners Siobhra Rush, Linda Hynes and Seán Dempsey.