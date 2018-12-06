NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

UK hoards for hard Brexit

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 05:15 AM
By Kate Holton

UK business leaders’ fears about Brexit, border checks, blocked ports and major tailbacks on British roads, has led to a hoarding of goods and demand for warehouse space.

As a result, companies from Rolls-Royce and Airbus to retailers, manufacturers and food and drink groups have all said they are building up stock ahead of Brexit on March 29.

A closely watched industry survey showed stock-piling was one factor driving output in November.

In a vast warehouse complex 70km north of London, staff are wrestling with ways to cram in more goods after a surge in demand from companies building stockpiles ahead of Brexit.

Efforts at Miniclipper Logistics to add new racks by narrowing the aisles are being duplicated across the UK as Brexit contingency plans spark a race for storage space.

The company, which after adding a mezzanine floor and a temporary warehouse has 28,000sq m of capacity, has already had to turn new business away.

Almost every day we receive another inquiry regarding Brexit,” sales director Jayne Masters said.

“We have customers queuing up to move goods in,” she said.

The world’s fifth-largest economy risks stumbling into a disorderly exit from its biggest trading partner, the EU, if the UK parliament votes down prime minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement on December 11.

READ MORE: Shares fall on doubts May can survive probable loss of Brexit vote on Tuesday

However, in an economy built on production cycles that run to the minute, and where storing stock wastes time and money, ware- housing is in short supply and prices are rising.

Owners of frozen and chilled storage space say they are fully booked until the middle of next year.

The government has had to request more secure storage for medication be built after it discovered that an order for all drug makers to hold six weeks of supply could not be met.

- Reuters


KEYWORDS

BrexitUK NewsBusiness News

Related Articles

Brexit may weigh on shops, report finds

MSPs vote to reject Brexit withdrawal plans and no-deal scenario

Government called on to publish contingency plans for no-deal Brexit

Varadkar says reopening talks over UK withdrawal deal ‘not feasible’

More in this Section

82% of Irish drivers will drink over the Christmas period, despite new regulations

Farm services firm to create 200 jobs around the country

Ryanair facing action over refusal to compensate strike-hit passengers

US shares plunge on trade doubts


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

Learning Points: Understanding the root causes of bad behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »