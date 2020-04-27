UK gambling firms to halt TV and radio advertising during lockdown

The UK’s largest gambling firms have said they will remove all TV and radio advertising for games and products during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) said firms have voluntarily agreed to remove all their gaming product advertising for at least six weeks.

It comes a week after the Government wrote to gambling firms asking them to provide regular updates on how they are tackling problem gambling during the coronavirus lockdown.

The industry body said existing TV and radio advertising slots will be replaced by safer gambling messages, donated to charities or removed from broadcast where contracts allow.

Breaking News: BGC members to remove TV and radio gaming advertising during COVID-19 lockdownhttps://t.co/AlMpkuT4LV@MichaelDugher @DCMS @HuddlestonNigel — Betting and Gaming Council (@BetGameCouncil) April 27, 2020

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “From day one of this crisis, we have sought to protect customers potentially at risk, including announcing stepping up safer gambling measures as part of our 10 pledges for Covid-19 in March.

“This latest move by the regulated industry further underlines our commitment to safer betting and gaming, with many people cut off and feeling anxious.

“We are determined to do everything we can to protect customers potentially at risk during this lockdown period and beyond – and we are determined to drive the high standards that the public expect from us.

“I hope others follow our lead.”