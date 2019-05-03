NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UK cyber-security expert admits developing malware to steal banking data

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 08:31 AM

A British cyber-security researcher credited with stopping a worldwide computer virus in 2017 has pleaded guilty in a US federal court to developing malware to steal banking information.

Marcus Hutchins appeared in a Wisconsin court on Thursday after he agreed last month to plead guilty to developing a malware called Kronos and conspiring to distribute it from 2012 to 2015.

Prosecutors dismissed eight more charges in exchange for his plea.

Marcus Hutchins helped stop a computer virus (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sentencing for Hutchins is set for July 26. He faces up to 10 years in prison but could receive a more lenient sentence for accepting responsibility.

Hutchins’s arrest in Las Vegas in August 2017 came as a shock because months earlier he was hailed as a hero for finding a “kill switch” to the WannaCry virus that crippled computers worldwide.

- Press Association

