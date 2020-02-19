UK consumer prices spike driven by fuel and airline costs

British inflation unexpectedly rose to a six-month high in January, pushed up by higher petrol prices and a smaller-than-usual drop in airfares.

The official figures showed consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 1.8% compared with 1.3% in December, not far off the Bank of England’s 2% target. That compares with the Irish inflation of 1.3% in December.

While UK inflation remains modest by historical standards, the figures hinted at a slightly stronger squeeze on household budgets.

The Bank of England said in January that it expected inflation to run below its target through 2020, bottoming out at around 1.2% in the third quarter of this year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also said British house prices rose in December at the fastest annual pace in just over a year, adding to signs of a rebound in confidence in the market since UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s election victory that month.

“While CPI inflation rose for the first time in six months, the inflation figures were in line with the Bank of England’s expectations, so they are unlikely to move the dial on the outlook for interest rates,” said Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

Fuel prices were up 4.7% compared with a year earlier, marking the biggest rise since November 2018.

“The rise in inflation is largely the result of higher prices at the pump and airfares falling by less than a year ago,” a UK statistician said. The figures suggested more pressure in the pipeline for consumer prices.

The ONS also said house prices in December rose by an annual 2.2% across the UK following a 1.7% rise in November, marking the strongest rise since November 2018.

“Annual house prices grew across all regions of the UK, the first time this has happened in nearly two years, with London seeing its strongest growth since October 2017,” Hardie said.

Prices in London alone rose by 2.3%.