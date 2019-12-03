News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

UK construction sector remains in contraction amid ongoing slump in new orders

UK construction sector remains in contraction amid ongoing slump in new orders
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Britain’s builders have suffered the longest run of declining new orders for six years as Brexit and election uncertainty keep the sector firmly in contraction, according to new figures.

The closely-watched Markit/CIPS UK construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed the volume of new work fell for the eighth month in a row in November – marking the longest phase of decline since 2013.

It signalled activity overall in the sector contracted once again last month, but at the slowest pace for four months.

The PMI recorded a reading of 45.3 for November, up from 44.2 in October.

There is clearly a very real danger that the economy could stagnate

A reading above 50 indicates growth while one below that represents contraction.

This was the slowest pace of decline since July, though the PMI reading has shown output falling for seven consecutive months now.

Economists cautioned the sector’s performance fuels fears over a difficult final quarter for the wider economy.

The figures come after the PMI manufacturing report on Monday showed a deepening downturn in November while recent “flash” initial readings for all three major sectors suggested the economy contracted last month at its fastest rate since the aftermath of the EU referendum.

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said expectation for a 0.2% rise in wider gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter was now looking optimistic.

He said: “There is clearly a very real danger that the economy could stagnate.

“For the economy to grow at all over the fourth quarter, it is likely to need consumers – who have been the most resilient sector of the economy – to spend a decent amount over Christmas and its run-up.”

The PMI report said slowing declines in housebuilding activity helped improve the overall performance of the sector last month.

READ MORE

France threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and Champagne

However, firms polled in the survey reported client confidence continues to be knocked by Brexit uncertainty, as well as the December 12 snap General Election, with hesitancy to commit to new projects until the outlook is clear.

Recent wet weather has also dampened activity, according to the report.

Firms surveyed for the PMI reported actions to cut costs in the face of softer demand, which saw a sustained drop in employee numbers.

Some firms said they were choosing not to replace staff when they left.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “Brexit uncertainty, an impending General Election and wet weather all combined to keep the construction sector firmly in its contraction hole last month, with purchasing, output and new orders falling again.”

With optimism among builders remaining at significantly lower-than-average levels in November, there is little hope of a swift turnaround in the sector.

“The sector’s downhill course, even with a slight uplift in the figures this month, looks set and there’s no sign construction can dig itself out just yet,” added Mr Brock.

READ MORE

Oliver Mangan: Markets turn cautious on world economic outlook

More on this topic

BAM Ireland boss calls for 'early contractor involvement' in major public projects for better costs certainty'BAM Ireland boss calls for 'early contractor involvement' in major public projects for better costs certainty'

Building firms oppose travel allowance in pay planBuilding firms oppose travel allowance in pay plan

Why foundations of our building regulations are as weak as everWhy foundations of our building regulations are as weak as ever

Review finds that just over a third of housing projects put through fast-track planning system have been startedReview finds that just over a third of housing projects put through fast-track planning system have been started

ConstructionEconomyHousebuildingIndustryTOPIC: Construction

More in this Section

Dublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity declineDublin Airport welcomes 15 new services this winter but reports seat capacity decline

France threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and ChampagneFrance threatens EU retaliation over US plan for tariffs on cheese and Champagne

Apple reveals most popular App Store downloads in the UKApple reveals most popular App Store downloads in the UK

Lack of progress at Beef Market Taskforce 'will return farmers to the picket line', says IFA Presidential candidateLack of progress at Beef Market Taskforce 'will return farmers to the picket line', says IFA Presidential candidate


Lifestyle

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

It was a successful night for Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, who took home four of the top prizes.All the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »