UCC student launches Executive Summit, top execs get on board

CEOs from prominent Irish companies will gather in Clontarf Castle Hotel, Dublin, on Friday, April 5, for the inaugural Executive Summit 2019.

The half-day summit is the brainchild of Barry O’Sullivan, a second-year economics student at UCC. Speakers include David McCourt, CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital; Daryl Byrne, CEO of Euronext Dublin; John O’Connor, CEO of Housing Agency; Michael Dawson, CEO of Leinster Rugby; Pat McCann, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, and Michael O’Flynn, CEO of O’Flynn Group.

Barry O’Sullivan, founder of Executive Summit 2019.

“I want to create an annual event which would connect commercial leaders in Ireland, an event which would see Global CEOs disseminate their insight, views, and ideas to managing directors and executives in Ireland,” said Barry O’Sullivan.

“I want to connect people with CEOs, so that they can discuss issues that are happening in their business and in Ireland.”

Barry has funded Executive Summit 2019 with money made working as an intern, during the summer, at Teamwork, and working five nights a week in a Cork city restaurant, during the college year.

Barry, aged 22, is originally from Bantry, Co Cork. He is now looking to recruit sponsors for various aspects of the event, which is expected to draw considerable interest from the business community.

President of UCC, Professor Patrick O’Shea, said: “It is wonderful to see students helping to shape national conversations and Barry’s entrepreneurship, in creating this event, is inspiring.

“I really look forward to these conversations and future series of Executive Summit.”