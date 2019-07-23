News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UCC new specialist in research proposals

By Joe Dermody
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Dr Seán McCarthy, managing director of Hyperion Ltd, been appointed as Adjunct Professor in UCC.

Dr McCarthy specialises in designing training courses for researchers. Since 1995, over 80,000 researchers have attended his courses in 29 countries. He has delivered courses in 74 of the top 100 universities and research centres in Europe.

Professor Anita Maguire, Vice President for Research & Innovation, UCC, said: “Enhanced engagement between Seán and the UCC research community will no doubt lead to improved competitiveness of UCC-led proposals and help position the institution for success in Horizon Europe.”

In 2017, Dr McCarthy was presented with the EARMA (European Association of Research Managers and Administrators) Professional Recognition Award.

“My main role is UCC will be to develop the next generation of European researchers,” said Dr McCarthy.

“I will design a training programme to help young researchers navigate the complex world of European research, establish links with strategic partners and participate in European Union research programmes.”

