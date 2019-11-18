News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UCC business students to benefit from $1m philanthropic donation

Dean of Cork University Business School in UCC, Professor Thia Hennessy, President of UCC, Professor Patrick O'Shea, Professor Ursula Kilkelly, Head of the College of Business and Law in UCC, Dairygold CEO, Jim Woulfe, Chairman of Dairygold, John O’ Gorman, pictured earlier this year when UCC announced the acquisition of Dairygold's South Terrace site in Cork city centre
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 11:44 AM

Cork University Business School (CUBS) have received a $1,000,000 philanthropic gift from an anonymous donor. The donation will support scholarships, learning through practical experience initiatives and entrepreneurship programmes for students.

Professor Thia Hennessy, Dean of Cork University Business School said: “Cork University Business School is at an exciting stage of development with growing student numbers and plans for a new building. This very generous philanthropic gift will allow us to focus on initiatives to improve the student experience in ways that we could otherwise not afford.”

“Although we are starting from a very high base, with 95% of our students finding immediate employment, we plan to use this fund to support students in developing their professional skills, helping them secure employment. The fund will also be used to support students with exciting business start-up ideas.”

The donation will also assist in developing the next generation of business leaders by providing funding for start-ups and innovation programmes.

UCC announced earlier this year that the Cork University Business School, will be located in Cork city centre with the development of a new building on the site, which will accommodate 4,000 students and 200 staff. The 1.46-acre site is the former Brooks Haughton Builders Providers located in the centre of Cork city between Copley Street and South Terrace, fronting on to Union Quay.

