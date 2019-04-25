UCC acquire €17.25m Cork city property for new business school

University College Cork (UCC) has today signed contracts for the acquisition of Dairygold’s property in South Terrace for €17.25 million.

Cork University Business School (CUBS) is to develop a new building on the site which will accommodate 4,000 students and 200 staff.

Welcoming the contract signing UCC President, Professor Patrick O’Shea said: “As UCC President I made a commitment that our new business school should be city-facing and that we would be of the community and for the community.

"That commitment was central to our choice of site for the new business school."

Dairygold Chief Executive, Jim Woulfe said that Dairygold is pleased to facilitate the establishment of the building in Cork City.

The Dean of Cork University Business School, Professor Thia Hennessy said: "We have seen the demand for our business programmes grow over the last few years and our physical infrastructure has been the main constraint on that growth.

"This building will give us the capacity to realise our potential in terms of student numbers and to offer a world-class student and staff experience in a future-proofed learning environment for generations of business students to come."

The 1.46-acre site is the former Brooks Haughton Builders Providers located in the centre of Cork city between Copley Street and South Terrace, fronting on to Union Quay.