NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Uber makes rocky stock market debut

By Rebecca Stiffe
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 06:25 PM

Transportation network company Uber has had a rocky start with its New York Stock Exchange debut, with shares sinking almost 9%.

Uber opened at its IPO price of $45 per share, with the stock closing at $41.57.

It sold 180 million shares on Thursday,raising $8.1 bn, giving it a value of $82.4 bn before the stock dropped, the BBC reports.

Since its inception in 2009, the company has lost $8 billion.

CEO Mr. Khosrowshahi told The New York Times: “I think we came public on a tough day, and a tough week. But this is an incredibly resilient company.”

More on this topic

Nervous stock markets watch countdown toward Friday escalation in US trade dispute with China

Stocks fall on rising trade war fears

Learning to be patient in investing in the stockmarket

Davy is latest forecaster to lower Irish growth expectations

More in this Section

US-China trade talks break up without agreement

IAG boss Willie Walsh reveals Aer Lingus early plans for new Atlantic routes

Stockbroker that is closing up shop fined €280,000 by Central Bank

European stock markets avoid fallout from US-China trade war blowout


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'Kids sense when you need to use the loo, wash or mainline a packet of Jaffa cakes in the darkness of the utility room'

A taste of summer: Rory O’Connell’s latest TV show

Restaurant review: The Wild Honey Inn

The Currabinny cooks: Recipes with brilliant broccoli

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »