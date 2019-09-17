News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Uber generates 41% growth in Irish profits

Uber generates 41% growth in Irish profits
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 05:15 AM

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of ride-sharing taxi firm Uber increased by 41% last year to €860,487.

Newly filed accounts for Uber Centre of Excellence Ltd show that the business generated revenues of €19.65m, representing a yearly increase of 47.5%.

While Uber does not have a licence to operate its taxi service on Irish roads, its Limerick-based operation acts as a major support services hub for the group’s operations across the rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Uber companies in countries in those regions pay the Limerick company for support service use.

When setting up in Ireland in 2015, Uber signed a 10-year lease for its Thomas Street facility in Limerick.

Last year was another period of a rapid rise in staff numbers employed at the Uber unit, with 419 employed at the end of the year — up from the 288 people employed at the end of 2017.

Staff costs jumped from €9.1m to €14m.

The transportation network company made a post-tax profit of €625,471 following a corporation tax payment of €235,016.

In 2017, it emerged that the National Transport Authority (NTA) told Uber that a proposal for a pilot scheme in Limerick that would allow private car users to offer their services to passengers through Uber was “undesirable”.

READ MORE

Irish exports to Britain down 6% as Brexit digs in

UberBusiness

More in this Section

Irish exports to Britain down 6% as Brexit digs inIrish exports to Britain down 6% as Brexit digs in

ECB inflation message takes Beckett-like turnECB inflation message takes Beckett-like turn

Datalex claims to be well-positioned for sustainable profit growthDatalex claims to be well-positioned for sustainable profit growth

Hogan: Worst of Brexit can be mitigated with 'a little give and take'Hogan: Worst of Brexit can be mitigated with 'a little give and take'


Lifestyle

Make-up artist Terry Barber reveals the secret to pulling off the bold lip look.This is how to make black lipstick work in real life, according to a catwalk make-up pro

Off to the Japan? After a trip to Tokyo, Ella Walker outlines the best things to eat between matches.These are the dishes to try if you’re going to Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup

It still surprises me as I am achingly private and do not enjoy being at the centre of attention.This Much I Know: Actor Aislin McGuckin

Bride Geraldine O’Donovan felt as wonderful as she looked on her big day — knowing she was supporting a cause close to her heart as she donned her wedding gown.Wedding on the Week: Supporting a cause close to their hearts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »