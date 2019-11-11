News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Uber CEO expresses regret over comments about journalist’s murder

Uber CEO expresses regret over comments about journalist’s murder
By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 06:21 PM

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has faced criticism for calling the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi “a mistake” in an interview.

Mr Khosrowshahi later said he regretted his comments.

He tweeted that there is no forgiving or forgetting what happened to Mr Khashoggi and he was wrong to call it a mistake.

Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi (Johnny Green/PA)
Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi (Johnny Green/PA)

US and United Nations officials suspect that Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in Mr Khashoggi’s death, but the Kingdom denies it.

In his interview with Axios on HBO, Mr Khosrowshahi said people make mistakes, and it does not mean they can never be forgiven.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested heavily in Uber and its managing director sits on Uber’s board.

Mr Khosrowshahi was brought in as CEO to turn around a company plagued with self-inflicted wounds.

More on this topic

US says Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on criticsUS says Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on critics

Iranian tanker ‘struck by two missiles’ off coast of Saudi ArabiaIranian tanker ‘struck by two missiles’ off coast of Saudi Arabia

Khashoggi remembered outside Saudi consulate where he diedKhashoggi remembered outside Saudi consulate where he died

Saudi crown prince denies ordering murder of Jamal KhashoggiSaudi crown prince denies ordering murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Dara KhosrowshahiJamal KhashoggiSaudi ArabiaUberTOPIC: Saudi Arabia

More in this Section

UK economy ‘spluttering’ despite return to growth, say analystsUK economy ‘spluttering’ despite return to growth, say analysts

Brexit blamed as optimism among Irish businesses falls to nine-year lowBrexit blamed as optimism among Irish businesses falls to nine-year low

UK economy avoids recession after return to growth in third quarterUK economy avoids recession after return to growth in third quarter

Chinese buyer set to save British Steel plant, and 4,000 jobsChinese buyer set to save British Steel plant, and 4,000 jobs


Lifestyle

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

Irish National Opera’s imaginative staging of the Cinderella story does justice to Rossini's vision, writes Cathy Desmond.Imaginative staging of the Cinderella story does justice to Rossini's vision

Kya deLongchamps has 10 golden rules for successful vintage and antique hunting.Vintage View: Our 10 golden rules for successful vintage and antique hunting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »