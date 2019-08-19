Uber appoints new manager for its Ireland/UK operation

Uber has appointed a new boss for Ireland and the UK.

It coincides with the ride-hailing app attempting to renew its licence to operate in London next month.

The firm has faced complaints about background checks on drivers and reporting criminal offences.

In Ireland, the company operates Uber Eats in some cities, but the firm is not permitted to operate in Ireland using private cars.

Melinda Roylett replaces Tom Elvidge who moved to co-working space firm WeWork earlier this year.

Ms Roylett was the head of Europe at digital payment company Square.