Tyndall National Institute secures additional €8m in EU funding

Tyndall National Institute has announced that it successfully secured over €8m in European funding as part of the Horizon 2020 programme.

The institute was one of the biggest individual Irish beneficiaries of this significant round of 2019 funding, despite stiff competition from other European bodies.

Since the launch of Horizon 2020, Tyndall is in the top 10 beneficiaries across Europe in the area of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

Tyndall will lead four of the 15 international multi-partner projects which it won in 2019, including a major photonics pilot line for medical technologies, a Marie-Sklowdoska-Curie career development programme for 27 fellows, two energy projects and another in cryogenic electronics for quantum technologies.

Tyndall’s Head of EU Programmes, Dr Giorgos Fagas said: “Our continued success in Horizon 2020 demonstrates the quality of our research and the value it brings to the Irish and European ecosystems, in particular in our core areas of micro-nano electronics, photonics and energy.”

The announcement comes on the back of publication of Tyndall’s 2018 annual report, highlights of which include: Over 100 active global industry partnerships which brought €8m in funding, one-third of which are with SMEs.

An increased emphasis on start-up company activity, resulting in the establishment of Rockley Photonics Ireland.

270 peer-reviewed publications, half of them in journals ranked in the top 20% in the world for impact.

138 PHD and Master’s students.

The successful funding cements Tyndall as one of Europe’s leading institutes in the area of ‘deep tech’, the use of majorly advanced technology that will have a profound effect on the lives of citizens, as well as industry. Deep tech is used in the likes of robotics, engineering, smart industry and medical devices.

CEO of Tyndall National Institute, Prof. William Scanlon, said 2018 was “another phenomenally successful year” for the institute.

“2018 saw us build on our position as a leading centre of scale in translational research while continuing to further the development of deep-tech innovation in Ireland,” he said.

He added: “2018 was also a fantastic year for Horizon 2020 funding for our excellent researchers, ably supported by our European (EU) Programmes Office. Of the 51 applications submitted in 2018, 16 were approved for funding, a 31% success rate that is truly exceptional. Participation by Irish-based industry was very strong and for 50% of the companies partnering with Tyndall, it was their first time to be involved in an EU project.”