Two key appointments at e-commerce group

Global e-commerce company eShopWorld has appointed Conor O’Kane as its new chief information officer, with David Manifold joining as chief financial officer.

The new appointees will boost eShopWorld’s range of in-country cross-border ecommerce solutions, which allow global brands as well as retailers to localise their online offering in up to 200 markets around the world.

Tommy Kelly, eShopWorld CEO, said: “Conor and David’s hands-on experience of high-growth, technology-led companies makes for an excellent fit with eShopWorld. Our platform’s effectiveness has been proven for some of the most respected retail brands in the world over the past decade and the next few years will mark significant investment in further scaling the range and scope of services that we offer.”

Conor O’Kane spent the last four years as head of technology for travel commerce platform Travelport. He brings 20 years of management experience. Prior to joining Travelport, he was chief operating officer with Mobile Travel Technologies. He holds an MBA and degrees in Applied Physics and Electronics.

David Manifold brings over 30 years of finance and technology experience. He joins from Oasis Group, where he managed the group finance function. He also spent almost a decade at Aer Lingus as director of integration and corporate strategy.

He brings significant financial and operational strategy expertise in successfully leading, structuring and integrating complex M&A transactions, leading the integration of Aer Lingus into the IAG Group post acquisition. He is a qualified accountant and holds an MBA.

eShopWorld recently announced a 26.7% increase in revenue to €407m and outlined plans to double revenue, increase global headcount to more than 450 and continue to expand the range and scope of services to discerning and growth-focused premium brands.

Earlier in 2019, eShopWorld doubled its Swords headquarters office space to 24,000sq ft in the Concourse building at Airside Business Park, Dublin. The company also has offices in the US, the UK, Singapore as well as in the Netherlands.

The company is privately owned by Tommy Kelly and Asendia (a joint venture between La Poste, France and SwissPost, Switzerland).