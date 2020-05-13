News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Twitter to allow employees to work from home ‘forever’

By Press Association
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 06:49 AM

Social media site Twitter has said employees can opt to continue home working “forever” after the Covid-19 crisis eases.

The company, based in San Francisco and with a site in Dublin, employs around 5,000 people and said it was among the first to start a work from home model.

In a post on the company’s blog, it said the past few months had shown that having employees complete their duties remotely can work.

“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen.

“If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.

“Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of Covid-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices.”

The company is not the only tech giant to have pushed home working as the pandemic began.

Google recommended Irish employees work from home from March, and Facebook will allow the majority of employees to work remotely for the rest of the year.

