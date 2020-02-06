News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Twitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers rise

Twitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers rise
By Press Association
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 01:39 PM

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has said the social network is “learning faster” and “prioritising better” as it achieved one billion dollars in quarterly revenue for the first time.

Total revenue between October and December last year hit 1.01 billion dollars (£778.3 million), an increase of 11% on the same period in 2018.

The tech giant also said it now has 152 million users – which it defines as monetisable daily active users – a jump of seven million on the previous quarter, and up 21% compared to 2018.

But despite positive revenue net income is down, standing at 118.8 million dollars (£91.6 million) against last year’s 255.3 million dollars (£196.8 million).

Entering 2020, we are building on our momentum - learning faster, prioritising better, shipping more and hiring remarkable talent

Twitter said the drop was due to “ongoing investments across our top initiatives to drive growth and better serve the public conversation”.

The company claims it continued to proactively limit the visibility of unhealthy content, resulting in a 27% decline in bystander reports on tweets that violate its terms of service.

It comes at a challenging time for the social network, with high political drama from the UK General Election and a US presidential election due later this year.

“2019 was a great year for Twitter,” said Mr Dorsey.

“Entering 2020, we are building on our momentum – learning faster, prioritising better, shipping more and hiring remarkable talent.

“All of which put us in a stronger position as we address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

More on this topic

Lily Allen quit Twitter because social media ‘gives voice to far right’Lily Allen quit Twitter because social media ‘gives voice to far right’

Here is what got Irish people talking on Twitter this yearHere is what got Irish people talking on Twitter this year

Twitter accounts belonging to deceased will not be removed in ‘clean-up’Twitter accounts belonging to deceased will not be removed in ‘clean-up’

Twitter's plans to start deleting inactive accounts prompts digital legacy concerns Twitter's plans to start deleting inactive accounts prompts digital legacy concerns

ResultsTwitterTOPIC: Twitter

More in this Section

Virgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeksVirgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeks

China cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truceChina cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truce

Ford unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with driversFord unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with drivers

Ford Motor falls further behind upstart TeslaFord Motor falls further behind upstart Tesla


Lifestyle

If at first you don’t succeed… admit that you’re a bit down about it.Should we stop hiding our emotions at work? New study says authenticity boosts success and wellbeing

Áine Lyng, cancer prevention officer, National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), HSE.Working Life: Áine Lyng, Cancer Prevention Officer

Ella Walker visits the Californian coastal resort being championed by female foodies.Santa Barbara – discover the town where women are transforming the food scene

If you’re aiming to buy a property this year, here’s how to make sure lenders say yes to your mortgage application.First-time buyer? 5 ways to get yourself ‘mortgage ready’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »