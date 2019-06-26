News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tullow Oil shares rise on production outlook

By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 07:20 PM

Shares in Tullow Oil jumped by a further 4% on the back of the company forecasting slightly higher production levels at a key asset in western Africa.

The Irish-founded exploration company - which paid shareholders a first dividend in five years last month - said it saw a strong performance from its Jubilee field offshore Ghana in the first half of the year, leading it to increase gross production forecasts for the field in 2019 to 95,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from a previous estimate of 93,000 bopd.

It also said drilling at new ventures in Guyana in South America is due to commence later this month.

Tullow is also continuing to seek new acreage in Africa and South America, where it recently won three licensing blocks offshore Argentina. The company has, however, pulled out from a licence in Mauritania.

In its latest trading update, Tullow kept 2019 production forecasts unchanged at 90,000-98,000 bopd. For the first half of this year, the company is forecasting revenues of around $900m (€790m) and gross profit of around $500m.

Both figures are in line with Tullow's first-half performance in 2018.

The company also said underlying free cash flow for the first half of the year - before May's dividend payment - would be around $100m and $450m for the full year.

"Tullow has made steady progress, overall, across the business in the first half of the year," said chief executive Paul McDade.

READ MORE

Irish more 'Brexit ready' than UK, according to Bord Bia

Tullow's share price was up by over 4% in Dublin and ahead 2.5% in London.

The stock has dropped around 7% in the past 12 months.

More on this topic

Kellie Harrington guarantees Ireland's sixth medal at European Games

John Deasy will not listen to people 'who couldn't get elected to Dáil'

Collina warns Premier League must enforce new penalty rules

Donald Trump reacts to US footballer’s F-bomb White House snub

Tullow Oilenergyoil

More in this Section

Dublin and Cork commit to net zero emissions by 2050

Ryanair to change share buyback plans due to Brexit

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

Europe looks for clarity on Facebook cryptocurrency


Lifestyle

Stereolab: The right band at the wrong time

Kaleidoscope: The festival that is Electric Picnic for families

The High Priestess of Punk on 40 years in showbusiness ahead of Irish gig

Orla O’Regan: ‘I treasure the way my life has turned out’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »