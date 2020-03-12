News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tullow Oil shares crash 30% on oil price volatility

Geoff Percival
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 05:07 PM

Tullow Oil shares tanked by over 30% as the Irish-founded exploration company admitted that oil price volatility could put its future in doubt.

Brent crude was trading at around $33 per barrel, down from highs of over $70 in January.

In its annual results presentation, Tullow said “unprecedented market conditions” and oil price volatility — driven by coronavirus fears and Opec’s failure to agree an oil supply cut to balance markets could hamper asset sale plans and lending arrangements.

It said the oil price slide may stop lenders from approving loans or amendments to existing debt covenants.

“Therefore, we have concluded that there is a material uncertainty, that may cast significant doubt, that the group will be able to operate as a going concern,” Tullow said.

However, the company said it remains confident of its near-term viability.

“Even with recent events in oil markets, Tullow’s assets remain robust. We are a low-cost African oil producer, with a strong hedging position, substantial reserves that underpin our business and a high potential exploration portfolio,” said Tullow’s executive chairperson Dorothy Thompson.

Tullow’s results showed a near 10% fall in revenue to $1.7bn (€1.5bn), in 2019, and a swing from an after-tax profit of $85m to a loss of $1.7bn. The loss was driven by $2bn worth of exploration write-offs and impairment charges.

Tullow said it expects full year production to be between 70,000-80,000 barrels of oil per day this year, saying that it will cut its capital expenditure plans by around 30% to $350m, and further if necessary.

It also confirmed plans to cut 35% of its workforce in order to create an “effective and efficient organisation”.

Last month Tullow said its operations in Ireland — where it employs around 55 exploration-focused geologists — were being considered as part of a wider jobs cull.

Tullow did not announce a new CEO along with its results, but said a final shortlist of candidates to replace Paul McDade, who left at the end of last year, is being considered; with recruitment “well underway”.

