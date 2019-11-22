News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

TSB apologises after payment glitch leaves UK customers without wages

TSB apologises after payment glitch leaves UK customers without wages
By Press Association
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 09:42 AM

Some British TSB customers have been left without wages in their accounts after the high street lender failed to process a number of overnight payments.

The bank said a “small number” of customers failed to receive payments due in today, and it has been forced to offer emergency cash to those affected.

TSB gave assurances that the delayed payments are expected to show up in accounts this afternoon.

It said customers needing emergency cash can contact the bank, by going into branches or by phone.

It marks the latest glitch to affect TSB, after a major IT meltdown last year left nearly two million people locked out of their accounts.

We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and will ensure customers are not left out of pocket

A TSB spokesman said: “Some payments into TSB accounts have been delayed overnight and we are working to process these as soon as possible today.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and will ensure customers are not left out of pocket.”

It added that customers can still use their cards to make payments or withdraw cash.

More on this topic

Germany to avoid recession, says bankGermany to avoid recession, says bank

Fears of new banking charges scandal as interest may have been overcharged on insurance productsFears of new banking charges scandal as interest may have been overcharged on insurance products

KBC boss apologises for 'insensitive' comments on trackersKBC boss apologises for 'insensitive' comments on trackers

KBC Bank ‘committed’ to Ireland as top boss expresses impatience over tracker probeKBC Bank ‘committed’ to Ireland as top boss expresses impatience over tracker probe

TSBbankTOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

Manager at Cork bank begins action aimed at preventing termination of her employmentManager at Cork bank begins action aimed at preventing termination of her employment

Cork JCD building to become Ireland's greenest building Cork JCD building to become Ireland's greenest building

British Airways flights delayed by ‘technical issue’British Airways flights delayed by ‘technical issue’

Google bans ads targeting political affiliationGoogle bans ads targeting political affiliation


Lifestyle

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

It came as quite a surprise to learn that I had been writing my Weekend column in the Irish Examiner for 21 years — how the years have flown by and how the food scene has changed in Ireland over those two decades.A letter from Darina Allen: How the years have flown and the food has changed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »