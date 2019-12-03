News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trust behind Cork City FC and GAA manager among latest tax defaulters published by Revenue

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 03:04 PM

36 cases involving settlements totaling just under €8m were published today by the Revenue Commissioners.

Settlement cases are published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour.

Of the 36 cases published 13 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, five exceeded €500,000 and two exceeded €1m.

In nine cases the settlement was not fully paid as at 30 September 2019 with the total unpaid as at 30 September 2019 being €3,238,262.

The Revenue pointed out that published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations and in the three-month period to 30 September 2019, a total of 683 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 20,554 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries and Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in yield of nearly €100m in tax, interest, and penalties.

The largest settlement related to carpet retailer, director and landlord, James J Jordan of Outfarm lane, Castleknock, Dublin 15, who had a listed penalty totalling €1.4m which has been paid.

The second largest settlements related to a safe retailer and secure stoarge provider, Paul Ellard, of Surgalstown South, SWords, Dublin who had a listed penalty totalling €1.17m with that amount still outstanding.

Among the other listed defaulters were the Trust behind Cork City Football Club, The Friends of The Rebel Army Society, with an address at Bishopstown stadium, Curraheen Road, Bishopstown who were listed with a total penalty of €88,000 which has been paid.

Reacting this afternoon the club said on a statement they could confirm it had reached a settlement with the Revenue Commissioners totalling €88,817.02, including penalties and charges.

It said the settlement related to VAT returns, and arose out of an incorrect interpretation of the rules relating to VAT being reclaimed by CCFC for certain football related expenses.

The club said the issue relates to the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 August 2017 and the sum owed to Revenue had been paid in full, had been fully settled and would not have any impact on the future dealings or operations of the football club.

Cork City were joined on the list by Monaghan GAA manager, farmer and company director Seamus McEnaney, with a total penalty of €171k which has been paid.

SeamusMcEnaney
SeamusMcEnaney

