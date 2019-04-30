NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Trump sues banks to block congressional summons for business records

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 08:15 AM

US president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block a congressional summons for his business records.

The lawsuit by Mr Trump, his sons Donald Jr and Eric and daughter Ivanka, was filed in a US federal court in Manhattan.

The Trump Organisation and the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs.

Mr Trump filed the suit at a federal court in Manhattan (AP)

Two US congressional committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into Mr Trump’s finances.

US House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff said at the time that the subpoenas were part of an investigation “into allegations of potential foreign influence on the US political process”.

He has said he wants to know whether Russians used laundered money for transactions with the Trump Organisation. Mr Trump’s businesses have benefited from Russian investment over the years.

The Trumps want a federal judge to declare the subpoenas unlawful.

Mr Trump is cranking up his 2020 re-election machine (AP)

The lawsuit also seeks to block the financial institutions from disclosing information and complying with the subpoenas.

Deutsche Bank, a German asset management firm, has loaned Mr Trump’s real estate organisation millions of dollars over time.

When the subpoenas were issued April 15, Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, called them “an unprecedented abuse of power and simply the latest attempt by House Democrats to attack the president and our family for political gain”.

- Press Association

