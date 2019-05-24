NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Trump: Huawei could be part of trade deal with China

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 11:50 AM

Donald Trump has suggested he might be willing to make embattled Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei part of trade talks with China.

His administration last week put Huawei, which it has called a threat to national security, on a blacklist that effectively barred US firms from selling the Chinese company computer chips and other components without government approval.

The move could cripple Huawei, the world’s largest manufacturer of networking gear and second-biggest smartphone maker.

Huawei (Yui Mok/PA)

“I can imagine Huawei being included in some form of a trade deal,” Mr Trump told reporters.

He offered no details but said any arrangement “would look very good for us, I can tell you that”.

It came as Mr Trump rolled out another 16 billion dollars (£12 billion) in aid for farmers hurt by his trade policies, and financial markets shook on the growing realisation that the US and China are far from settling a bitter, year-long trade dispute.

US agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue said the first of three payments is likely to be made in July or August and suggested the US and China are unlikely to have settled their differences by then.

“The package we’re announcing today ensures that farmers do not bear the brunt of unfair retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and other trading partners,” Mr Perdue said.

The latest bailout comes on top of 11 billion dollars (£8 billion) in aid Mr Trump provided farmers last year.

“We will ensure our farmers get the relief they need and very, very quickly,” he said.

Seeking to reduce America’s trade deficit with the rest of the world and with China in particular, he has imposed import taxes on foreign steel, aluminium, solar panels and dishwashers and on thousands of Chinese products.

UStrading partners have lashed back with retaliatory tariffs of their own, focusing on US agricultural products in a direct shot at the American heartland, where support for Mr Trump runs high.

- Press Association

READ MORE

#Therexit: 'Honour of my life' - Theresa May to step down on June 7

More on this topic

Huawei-owned Honor unveils new phones despite ongoing US trade dispute

Global markets make gains amid Huawei 90-day grace period

US commerce chiefs grant Huawei 90-day grace period

Huawei accuses US of ‘cynically timed’ Google ban

KEYWORDS

ChinaDonald TrunpHuaweitrade

More in this Section

Here are this week's eight business movers

The threat of Brexiteer Boris as prime minister haunts Irish shares

Office landlord Hibernia has the ‘firepower’ for more deals but no interest in bid for rival Green Reit

Banning offshore drilling would hamper rural Irish economic development, Canadians warn


Lifestyle

Album review: Flying Lotus - Flamagra

Weekend Food: Darina Allen introduces you to some of her favourite Sri Lankan dishes

Life without Leanne: Mother of teenager who took her own life to tell daughter's story in new book

Motoring on: UCC gut-health expert looks forward to new challenges

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »