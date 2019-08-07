News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Trump has ‘huge appetite’ for trade deal with the UK, says Raab

Trump has ‘huge appetite’ for trade deal with the UK, says Raab
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 05:43 PM

US President Donald Trump has indicated a “huge appetite” for signing a free trade deal with Britain once it has left the EU, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.

Mr Raab, making his first visit to the US since assuming office last month, said he had a “preliminary chat” with the president on Tuesday covering a range of issues from security to trade.

He said Mr Trump had been “effusive in his warmth” towards Britain and had expressed his “high regard” for Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.

The decision to invite Mr Raab into the Oval Office for an unscheduled meeting will be seen as a sign the president is keen to repair relations with the UK after they soured in the dying days of Theresa May’s premiership.

Mr Raab, who was in the White House to meet Vice President Mike Pence, said: “He called me into the Oval Office. He was effusive in his warmth for the United Kingdom.

“It’s amazing to hear an American president talk about our country in such warm terms. He expressed his high regard for Boris Johnson as a Prime Minister.

“We talked about all the things that we want to do together in the post-Brexit vision for the UK, whether it’s getting a free trade deal done and there’s obviously going to be a lot of work to make that happen. There’s a huge appetite on both sides to achieve that.

“And then all the range of security issues that we share in common and want to make sure we strengthen the relationship and build our capacity to tackle those issues together.”

Mr Trump’s relationship with Mrs May ended acrimoniously following the leak of diplomatic cables from the British ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch, which were highly critical of his administration.

Mr Darroch felt compelled to stand down after Mr Trump made clear the White House would no longer deal with him and Mr Johnson – at that stage the Tory leadership favourite – failed to offer him his unequivocal support.

The president also bitterly criticised Mrs May’s handling of the Brexit negotiations, accusing her of ignoring his advice.

Mr Raab’s visit to the White House came at the start of the second leg of a three-day visit to North America intended to “fire up” trade with Britain’s non-EU partners.

After meeting Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Tuesday, he is due to travel to Mexico for further talks on Thursday

.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trump faces protests on visit to cities hit by mass shootingsTrump faces protests on visit to cities hit by mass shootings

Raab meets Trump during first US visit as British Foreign SecretaryRaab meets Trump during first US visit as British Foreign Secretary

Trump freezes Venezuela government assetsTrump freezes Venezuela government assets

Obama: Americans must not let racist views become normalisedObama: Americans must not let racist views become normalised

Dominic RaabDonald TrumpTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Experts warn of food shortages on UK shelves in event of no-deal BrexitExperts warn of food shortages on UK shelves in event of no-deal Brexit

British Airways fixes IT glitch which saw more than 100 flights axedBritish Airways fixes IT glitch which saw more than 100 flights axed

Reports that Ryanair closing base at Portugal's Faro airport; Irish flights unaffectedReports that Ryanair closing base at Portugal's Faro airport; Irish flights unaffected

New initiative to help Irish businesses with extra customs requirements post-BrexitNew initiative to help Irish businesses with extra customs requirements post-Brexit


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »