Trump asks China to remove tariffs on US farm products

US president Donald Trump said he has asked China to remove its tariffs on US farm products such as pork and beef.

Mr Trump tweeted that removing the tariffs “is very important for our great farmers – and me!”

I have asked China to immediately remove all Tariffs on our agricultural products (including beef, pork, etc.) based on the fact that we are moving along nicely with Trade discussions....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

....and I did not increase their second traunch of Tariffs to 25% on March 1st. This is very important for our great farmers - and me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

In July, the Trump administration gradually began putting import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing policies that hobble foreign competition and threaten US technology.

The US and China are trying to work out their differences.

Mr Trump said he was asking China to immediately remove its tariffs on farm goods because the trade talks “are moving along nicely” and because he did not go through with a planned March tariff increase on 200 billion dollars of Chinese imports.

- Press Association