Troubled Huawei eyes Cork in €70m Irish R&D spend

By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 05:43 PM

Troubled telecoms equipment maker Huawei has earmarked its operations in Cork for a slice of a planned €70m investment in Ireland over the next three years.

The investment will focus on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, video and site-reliability engineering. The work will be supported by more than 100 staff it employs at its existing R&D offices in Cork, Dublin and Athlone.

"Our R&D efforts are diverse in Ireland, like software in Dublin and hardware in Cork. Ireland has a great opportunity to continue to grow as an economy and become a technological hub," said Huawei's rotating chairman Guo Ping.

"Ireland has outstanding talent and some of the best researchers in the world," he said.

The company said it is focused on long-term investment here and building positive relationships with "key partners" in Ireland.

Huawei last week said that curbs placed on it by the Trump administration should reduce its revenues from consumer devices by around $10bn (€9bn), instead of initial estimates of $30bn, over two years.

The Chinese technology giant has been barred from dealing with American suppliers and has had US export restrictions slapped on it by the US government.

