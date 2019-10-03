News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trio cycle from Cork to Amsterdam to raise funds for Pieta House

Peter Furlong, Jer O’Callaghan and Kieran Brennan, of Heineken Ireland, who cycled from Cork to Amsterdam.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 06:46 PM

Heineken Ireland’s Peter Furlong, Jer O’Callaghan and Kieran Brennan, have cycled nearly 1,000km in aid of Pieta House from the Leitrim St brewery in Cork to its global HQ in Amsterdam.

Funds from Heineken’s ‘Growing with our Communities’ programme will help Pieta House provide free nationwide therapeutic services for people in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm.

The Heineken trio cycled through four countries — from Cork City to Amsterdam via Waterford, Rosslare, Pembroke, Bath, Reading, London, Rotterdam and The Hague.

In preparation for the undertaking, the trio cycled for the equivalent of just over 11 continuous days and nights.

They climbed the equivalent of nearly six times Mount Everest.

Pieta HouseHeinekenCyclingCharityTOPIC: Mental Health

