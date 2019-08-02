News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Travel firms Super Break and LateRooms.com collapse

By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 10:08 AM

The parent company of travel brands Super Break and LateRooms.com has collapsed, affecting tens of thousands of travellers.

Malvern Group announced that it has ceased trading and warned that Super Break customers currently on holiday may be asked to pay again for their hotel, while future bookings are cancelled.

Some consumers will be financially protected by travel trade association Abta or the Civil Aviation Authority’s Atol scheme, depending on what was included in their booking.

Those who bought gift vouchers or tickets to events or attractions have been told to seek a refund from their debit or credit card provider if that was how they paid.

British-based Super Break was established in 1983 and specialised in short city breaks in the UK and overseas, employing around 250 people.

Abta said the “vast majority of holidaymakers’ arrangements” will be covered through one of a number of different types of financial protection.

It understands Super Break had around 20,000 bookings involving approximately 53,000 people.

Around 400 people are currently on holiday but “they should be able to continue” with their trip as normal, Abta added.

Malvern Group expects reservations with LateRooms.com to be secure as the website acted as an agent on behalf of accommodation providers and did not take any payments.

- Press Association

