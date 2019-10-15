Transport and Brexit top worry list

Brexit, the difficulties of recruiting skilled staff, and housing shortages remain the top concerns of businesses in Cork, as firms appear to be preparing to slow their recruitment plans amid the uncertainty.

That is according to the latest quarterly survey of Cork Chamber members which was taken before the budget and last week’s increased hopes for a breakthrough in Britain’s talks to leave the EU.

Confidence in the overall economic outlook has slipped but most firms are still upbeat about the outlook for their own businesses, although only 45% now expect to hire more staff in the next 12 months.

The survey also showed that many businesses backed proposals to install cycle infrastructure as part of Cork City’s transport plan, with half of the survey reporting worries about the slow pace of putting all sorts of public transport in place.

“Cork Chamber will continue to call for the National Transport Authority to have an office in Cork. We need a focused approach and continuity in the project management and integration of projects to achieve the ambitions of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy,” said its president Paula Cogan.

The cost of public liability insurance for services and leisure businesses was also highlighted, with many firms indicating that rising premiums were accounting for a significantly large share of their overheads.

“Brexit remains consistent as the number one threat to business growth, followed by skills availability and the availability of housing and rental accommodation for employees, alongside cashflow management,” said Ms Cogan.