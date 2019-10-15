News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Transport and Brexit top worry list

Transport and Brexit top worry list
Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber
By Eamon Quinn
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 05:24 PM

Brexit, the difficulties of recruiting skilled staff, and housing shortages remain the top concerns of businesses in Cork, as firms appear to be preparing to slow their recruitment plans amid the uncertainty.

That is according to the latest quarterly survey of Cork Chamber members which was taken before the budget and last week’s increased hopes for a breakthrough in Britain’s talks to leave the EU.

Confidence in the overall economic outlook has slipped but most firms are still upbeat about the outlook for their own businesses, although only 45% now expect to hire more staff in the next 12 months.

The survey also showed that many businesses backed proposals to install cycle infrastructure as part of Cork City’s transport plan, with half of the survey reporting worries about the slow pace of putting all sorts of public transport in place.

“Cork Chamber will continue to call for the National Transport Authority to have an office in Cork. We need a focused approach and continuity in the project management and integration of projects to achieve the ambitions of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy,” said its president Paula Cogan.

The cost of public liability insurance for services and leisure businesses was also highlighted, with many firms indicating that rising premiums were accounting for a significantly large share of their overheads.

“Brexit remains consistent as the number one threat to business growth, followed by skills availability and the availability of housing and rental accommodation for employees, alongside cashflow management,” said Ms Cogan.

READ MORE

Lack of pension planning a 'ticking time bomb', warns experts

More on this topic

Emergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork cityEmergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork city

Gardaí confirm probe into death of homeless man in Cork is now a murder inquiryGardaí confirm probe into death of homeless man in Cork is now a murder inquiry

Divers to focus on areas of interest in search for missing Kodie HealyDivers to focus on areas of interest in search for missing Kodie Healy

Major search continues for missing Cork fishermanMajor search continues for missing Cork fisherman

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Limerick waste-to-energy firm sues heat exchange system supplierLimerick waste-to-energy firm sues heat exchange system supplier

UK rates may need to be slashed if Brexit is delayed again, says Bank policymakerUK rates may need to be slashed if Brexit is delayed again, says Bank policymaker

Ex-rugby star Shane Byrne will fully respond to claims about conduct of waste company's affairs, judge toldEx-rugby star Shane Byrne will fully respond to claims about conduct of waste company's affairs, judge told

Lack of pension planning a 'ticking time bomb', warns expertsLack of pension planning a 'ticking time bomb', warns experts


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »