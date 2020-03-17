News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Traders bet against sterling on British 'laissez-faire' approach to fighting Covid-19

Traders bet against sterling on British 'laissez-faire' approach to fighting Covid-19
Vassilis Karamanis
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 05:14 PM

Currency traders in sterling aren’t buying the British government’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus.

The pound has slumped nearly 8% in the past six days and sentiment in the options market has turned the most negative on its prospects this year.

Gauges of volatility have surged, as the UK looks slow in following other countries in limiting travel and social gatherings.

That shows investors are betting against countries where they think the virus will escalate next in coming weeks, with the UK government having pledged less cash to fight the virus or prop up companies than other countries such as France.

Nordea Bank picked out Britain, the US, and Sweden as having the potential for an “underlying exponential” spread of the virus.

“If this ‘laissez-faire’ approach proves to be wrong, then the pound and krona may prove to be the worst places to hide, as Sweden and UK could be seen as the ‘pariahs’,” said strategists at Nordea, including Martin Enlund.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Declan Jordan: Memo to Government - defer Vat payments and commercial rates amid the Covid-19 crisis

More on this topic

Airlines lead the way as further €128bn wiped off FTSE 100 in Covid crashAirlines lead the way as further €128bn wiped off FTSE 100 in Covid crash

UK stock markets pause for breath after plummeting on coronavirus fearsUK stock markets pause for breath after plummeting on coronavirus fears

Head & Shoulders and Olay boost sales at Procter & GambleHead & Shoulders and Olay boost sales at Procter & Gamble

Modest day of trading as Wall Street breaks early for ChristmasModest day of trading as Wall Street breaks early for Christmas

CornoavirusCurrency tradingTOPIC: Stocks

More in this Section

British Government’s coronavirus advice branded ‘catastrophic’ for pubs and arts venuesBritish Government’s coronavirus advice branded ‘catastrophic’ for pubs and arts venues

Unemployment rate likely heading to 10% amid Covid-19 economic tollUnemployment rate likely heading to 10% amid Covid-19 economic toll

Branson criticised as Virgin Atlantic staff forced to take unpaid leaveBranson criticised as Virgin Atlantic staff forced to take unpaid leave

Business owner in UK makes plea to keep pubs open amid coronavirus outbreakBusiness owner in UK makes plea to keep pubs open amid coronavirus outbreak


Lifestyle

Head chef at Michelin-starred Aniar, JP McMahon’s new cookbook is a celebration — and a historical dispatch — of Irish food, writes Joe McNamee.A taste of tradition: JP McMahon's food bible

With the release of a new Boomtown Rats album and book, Bob Geldof talks to Hannah Stephenson about grief, fame and the scourge of social media.Bob Geldof on grief, fame and social media: ‘Life ... if you do it you get through it’

BEGORRAH and bejaysus, we’ve had a rough auld time of it in Hollywood over the years.From Darby O'Gill to far and Away: The worst depictions of Ireland on the big screen post print

As digital alternatives to a traditional current account become more popular and the big name banks in Ireland annoy many with their fees and charges.Making Cents: Lowest interest rate in the bag for An Post

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »