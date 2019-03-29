NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Trade talks in China 'constructive', says US treasury chief

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Chinese and US negotiators have adjourned trade talks in Beijing with US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin saying they were "constructive".

Neither side gave any details on whether the talks made progress on issues preventing them from reaching an agreement to end a wide-ranging dispute over technology and industrial policy between the world's two biggest economies.

Mr Mnuchin said he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer had "concluded constructive trade talks".

"I look forward to welcoming China's vice premier Liu He to continue these important discussions in Washington next week," he added.

Mr Mnuchin and Mr Lighthizer attended a working dinner with Mr Liu on Thursday night, shortly after their arrival in the Chinese capital. It was not clear when the US envoys planned to leave Beijing.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the talks last week, saying: "We're getting very close."

Mr Lighthizer said earlier this week that questions about details and enforcement remained to be answered.

The meetings are the latest in a rapid-fire series of exchanges seeking to end the conflict that is disrupting trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.

"Both teams are currently sparing no effort" on the negotiations, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said during a regularly scheduled briefing.

A stumbling block appears to be Washington's insistence on an enforcement mechanism with penalties if Beijing fails to follow through on commitments, but trade analysts expect at least a preliminary accord in coming weeks or months.

The negotiations are unlikely to resolve conflicts that have troubled US-Chinese relations for two decades, including China's massive trade surplus with the US and accusations it has stolen or coerced the transfer of foreign technology for its own use.

Mr Trump raised duties last year on Chinese imports in response to companies' complaints. Last week, he said he wanted to keep in place the 25% taxes on $50 billion dollars (€44 billion) of Chinese goods that he imposed in July.

Washington followed those with 10% duties on an additional $200 billion (€178 billion). All told, the American tariffs covered roughly half of what the US buys from China.

However, Mr Trump postponed another tariff hike that had been set for March 1. That may have reduced US leverage in seeking Chinese concessions.

PA

[readmore]914128[readmore]

More on this topic

US cut Special Olympics funding - Shameful and unjustifiable

Two killed in Seattle shooting

Stacey Abrams says she will not be Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020

Woman accused of fraud over ‘German heiress’ ruse

KEYWORDS

ChinaUSDonald TrumpSteve Mnuchin

More in this Section

Irish shipping industry booming amid Brexit fears

Teeling Whiskey wins big at World Whiskies Awards

Mike Ashley lashes out at advisers to Debenhams

Humanoid robots bringing ‘cobotics’ to life in workplace


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with 130 grand a year for doing nathin?

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

Creators get the balance right with new Netflix natural history series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »