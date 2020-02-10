News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Toyota the most popular brand for car buyers in January

By Steve Neville
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 11:31 AM

One-fifth of new private cars licensed in the first month of the year were electric or hybrid, according to new figures.

The CSO has revealed that alternative fuel vehicles accounted for 20.8% of new private cars licensed in January 2020.

However, the number of new private cars being licensed has dropped from the same period last year.

In January 2020, 20,665 new private cars were licensed, a drop of 7.2% compared with January 2019 - when the figure was 22,279.

The numbers of used private cars licensed also fell in the same period, going from 8,131 in January 2019 to 7,683 in January 2020.

It marks a decrease of 5.5%.

The CSO also revealed the most popular make of new private cars licensed in the first month of the year.

The top five are:

  • Toyota (3,329)
  • Hyundai (2,235)
  • Volkswagen (1,912)
  • Ford (1,647)
  • Skoda (1,611)

Together these five car makes represent 51.9% of all new private cars licensed in January 2020.

The CSO found that there was a drop of 5.4% in the number of new goods vehicles licensed in January 2020 bringing the total to 2,544.

TOPIC: CSO

