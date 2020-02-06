News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Toyota bucks trends with higher profits and build plans

Toyota bucks trends with higher profits and build plans
By Chester Dawson
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 05:30 PM

Toyota isn’t letting a global slowdown get in the way of its plans to grow, reporting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raising its full-year forecast.

Even as a production shutdown in China, the world’s largest car market, has cast a pall over global carmakers already struggling to cope with a downshift in demand and rising costs on next-generation technology, Toyota is betting it can sell more cars.

“The global market in 2020 will be probably lower than what was the market in 2019, but you saw our forecast in terms of sales volume for 2020 and we plan to sell more cars than in 2019 - even if the market is declining,” Didier Leroy, a Toyota executive vice president, said.

Toyota is targeting operating profit of 2.5 trillion yen (€20.6bn) for the full fiscal year through March, up from a previous projection for 2.4 trillion yen and broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.

That contrasts with US rivals General Motors and Ford, both of which lost money in the last quarter of 2019. GM expects earnings to be flat this calendar year while Ford forecast a larger-than-expected drop in profits.

Toyota’s bullish outlook reflects less severe yen appreciation than it had feared, higher profit margins in North America and Europe, and relentless cost cutting -- much of which has been borne by the company’s tight network of suppliers.

Japanese car parts manufacturer Denso last month slashed its profit outlook, and both it and fellow Toyota group components maker Aisin Seiki missed analysts’ forecasts for quarterly earnings. Toyota owns 35% of Denso and 39% of Aisin.

“It’s a very severe situation for our suppliers,” Masayoshi Shirayanagi, Toyota’s operating officer in charge of purchasing, said. He said the carmaker is working to strengthen those ties by taking suggestions for loosening tight specifications and easing exacting standards where possible.

Operating income in the fiscal third quarter, which ended in December, was 654 billion yen, topping the average analyst forecast of 643.8 billion yen. Revenue came to 7.54 trillion yen, compared with the consensus estimate for 7.42 trillion yen.

Despite softening sales in Japan, North America and China, Toyota benefited from steady growth in Europe, where hybrid gas-electric vehicles accounted for 52% of its sales last year.

“Hybrid vehicles are chosen by more than half of our customers and this has boosted our overall sales in Europe,” Mr Leroy said.

Bloomberg

More in this Section

Twitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers riseTwitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers rise

Virgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeksVirgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeks

China cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truceChina cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truce

Ford unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with driversFord unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with drivers


Lifestyle

The make-up mogul isn’t the only celebrity who loves the cult wellness drink.Bone broth: Kylie Jenner drinks it every day, but what does it do?

As Selena Gomez says she would like to get rid of Instagram, an expert offers advice for safe social media use.5 ways to have a healthier relationship with social media

While Saoirse Ronan is our best hope at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Esther McCarthy looks back at magic Irish moments of previous eventsIreland’s greatest nights at the Oscars

If at first you don’t succeed… admit that you’re a bit down about it.Should we stop hiding our emotions at work? New study says authenticity boosts success and wellbeing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »