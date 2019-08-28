News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Toyota and Suzuki announce self-driving car technology partnership

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 10:34 AM

Japan’s top carmaker, Toyota, and smaller rival Suzuki have announced they are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology.

The move comes as manufacturers around the world grapple with innovations in the industry.

They said that Toyota will take a 4.9% stake in Suzuki Motor Corp, valued at 96 billion yen (€817.5 million), and Suzuki will make a 48 billion yen (€409 million) investment in Toyota.

In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki agreed to work together in ecological and safety technology. That deal did not include owning mutual stakes.

Car manufacturers are facing a costly shift towards use of artificial intelligence and various ecological and safety technologies.

Toyota makes the top-selling hybrid vehicle, Prius.

