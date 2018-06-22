Town hall event showcases strength of newsbrands’ publishing

Media planners were treated to a complete overview of the newsbrands media landscape at the NewsBrands Ireland town hall event in Dublin this evening.

The nine publishers who make up NewsBrands Ireland – INM, The Irish Times, DMG Media, Irish Examiner, News Ireland, Mirror Media, Irish Daily Star, Sunday Business Post, and Irish Farmers Journal - showcased their full suite of products including all print and digital offerings.

Speaking at the event, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, Ann Marie Lenihan said: “Our ‘town hall’ event demonstrates the diverse and innovative ways that our publishers are catering to their readers– all in a quality, relevant, and topical environment for advertisers.

“What’s more, our recent reAction’ advertising effectiveness research report clearly demonstrates that newsbrands are an action media with ads in Irish newsbrands titles being twice as effective in terms of Action compared to the industry benchmark.”

This event also saw PHD Media announced as the winner of the NewsBrands Power of Press media planning competition 2018.

Chris Cashen, Chair of the Judges, Lauren Kavanagh and Tierna Brazil from PHD and Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO NewsBrands Ireland

Teams of young media planners from eight of Ireland’s leading agencies had just a few short hours to prepare their strategies and plans and representatives from the various NewsBrands Ireland advertising departments were on hand to provide information about their products and answer questions.

Each team was then given just five minutes to present to the judges: Chris Cashen, Media Director, Javelin, Emmet Wright, Creative Director Chemistry, and Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO NewsBrands Ireland.

The teams were judged on the basis of five criteria: Interpretation of the Brief; Strategic Thinking; Best Use of the Medium; Use of Budget; and Presentation Skills.

With a budget of €500k, the team representing PHD Media – Lauren Kavanagh, Leah Fitzpatrick and Tierna Brazil - devised a plan for the fictitious budget car – the ‘Suzuki Thrifty’.

Chris Cashen, Chairman of the judges, congratulated the team from PHD on a clever campaign which succeeded in cutting through the clutter through the use of creative and engaging content.

“The PHD Media team chose to activate against different titles based on the core offering and strengths of each publisher. This was a fantastic move and I applaud the thought and detail in this area," he said.

The Mediaworks team (Adam Colton, Oisin Fahy, Rachel Hattaway, Julie Farrell, and Jennifer Bradley) were highly commended by the judges and awarded a runner prize for their entry.