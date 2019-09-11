Tourism to Ireland tops three million visitors from April to June

The number of tourists to Ireland has increased in the second quarter of 2019.

Over three million people visited our shores between April and June, an increase on 2.95 million (2.4%) on figures from 2018.

Tourism earnings also increased by 2.1%, moving from € 1.97bn to €2.01bn.

Meanwhile, the number of trips made by Irish residents oversees also increased in quarter two of this year.

Over 2.4 million individual trips were taken, up from 2.2 million in 2018. This marks an increase of 6.9%.

Total tourism and travel expenditure by Irish residents overseas increased by 17.5%, up from €1.4bn to €1.7bn.