Tourism Ireland takes over part of New York's Penn Station in new promotion

Tourism Ireland has taken over a corner of one of the busiest passenger transport hubs in the western hemisphere.

The promotion at New York's Penn Station features images of Ireland - like Ross Castle and Quinn Abbey - as well as multiple digital screens showing other Irish locations.

They have partnered with United Airlines for the two-month campaign.

It involves an Ireland 'takeover' of the airlines city ticket office at Penn Station.

The station serves more than 350,000 commuter passengers a day.

As part of the promotion, a three-piece band will play traditional Irish music during rush hour.

Passing commuters will also be given a gift - including sheep stress-balls, shamrock keyrings and Tayto crisps.

There will also be a competition for commuters to win a trip to Ireland.

While a calligrapher will translate commuters' names into Irish and write them on a branded United/Ireland bookmark.

The campaign will run until the beginning of 2019 - and also includes print, social and online adverts.

Alison Metcalfe is Tourism Ireland's head of North America.

"We are delighted to partner with United Airlines, to help drive sales for flights to Ireland and continue to grow visitor numbers from the US during the off-season months.

"Our promotion will give hundreds of thousands of New York commuters a taste of the island of Ireland and highlight what makes it a great vacation choice.

"Our aim is to keep the island of Ireland 'front of mind' for American travellers considering a trip and to remind them that it is now easier than ever to get to Ireland."

Last year, Ireland saw a record 1.8 million visitors from North America.