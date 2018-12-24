NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Tourism Ireland launch initiative to increase visitors from 'vital' US market

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 07:04 AM

A major tourism drive is being kick-started today in the US.

Tourism Ireland is going to have a week-long campaign in New York, LA, Minneapolis and Dallas.

Chief Executive, Niall Gibbons, says the American market is vital to Irish tourism:

"We have doubled the number of visitors from that region over the last seven years and we are looking to grow them again," he said.

"Between the US and Canada next year, we expect to see in excess of two million visitors which is a significant number and has played a very important role in market diversification which is a key strategy in the context of Brexit


KEYWORDS

USTourism Ireland

Related Articles

Boost for Irish tourism from European visitors

Overseas tourists to Ireland up 7% however 'Brexit remains a concern'

Record year for Tourism Ireland with 11.2m visitors in 2018

Kerry’s rebranded Reeks District looks to draw the tourists

More in this Section

Ireland emerges as a top economic performer in 2018 despite Brexit

With geopolitics to the fore it was not a great year for the global economy

Cork airport team ensure Christmas gets off to a flyer for many

Food Cloud shares Santa spirit as a business whose success is measured by how much it gives away


Lifestyle

Perhaps we’re bird-brained for giving this heron such care

The islands of Ireland: On a wing and a prayer at Turbot Island

Feathered friends opt for same-sex nests

The holly tree needs protection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »