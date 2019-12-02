News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tourism Ireland hoping for 7% growth in visitor numbers by 2022

Tourism Ireland hoping for 7% growth in visitor numbers by 2022
Tourism Ireland chief, Niall Gibbons.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, December 02, 2019 - 11:57 AM

Tourism Ireland aims to increase visitor numbers by 7% by 2022.

It plans to increase tourism revenue to €6.54bn (13%) and visitor numbers to 12m by 2022.

Around 500 tourism industry chiefs attended the unveiling of Tourism Ireland's marketing plans in Dublin.

Also at the event was Tourism Minister, Brendan Griffin, who said 2019 was a challenging year for the sector.

Nevertheless, a contribution of close to €6bn to the economy from overseas tourists was expected this year.

"Despite the challenges we have faced this year, we head into 2020 in a relatively strong position," he said.

Tourism Ireland said their three-year strategy was both "flexible and sustainable".

It aims to spread the benefits of tourism more broadly across the island of Ireland and encourage more visitors to come in the 'off-season.'

Chief executive of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons, blamed Brexit uncertainty for people booking later and spending less.

Expected revenue generated by international visitors this year, at around €5.78bn, will be down slightly (-1.4%), with the number of visitors unchanged at 11.17m.

READ MORE

Rise in contactless payments shows people's movement away from cash

More on this topic

Watch: This is what Dublin's white-water rafting centre will look likeWatch: This is what Dublin's white-water rafting centre will look like

What is dark tourism and why is it controversial?What is dark tourism and why is it controversial?

CSO figures show rise in numbers of tourists coming here in past yearCSO figures show rise in numbers of tourists coming here in past year

Three Irish counties to join with Wales in tourism promotionThree Irish counties to join with Wales in tourism promotion

tourismTOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Ibec review predicts 3.1% growth for Ireland's economyIbec review predicts 3.1% growth for Ireland's economy

Sterling could still test Irish exportersSterling could still test Irish exporters

In election year, Government is deaf to the warningsIn election year, Government is deaf to the warnings

Pointers to getting the most from tax reliefsPointers to getting the most from tax reliefs


Lifestyle

Don’t take your eyes for granted. Protect your vision with this simple advice, says Liz Connor.4 tips for looking after your eye health this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »