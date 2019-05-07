NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Tourism Ireland double investment in China

Tourism Ireland Chief Executive Niall Gibbons
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 07:50 AM

Tourism Ireland is doubling its investment in China to €1m.

It is in a bid to increase the number of Chinese tourists to this country to 200,000 by 2025.

The move aims to build on a rise of 11% in these visitors last year through the Global Ireland initiative.

“Our review of emerging tourism markets confirmed China as a market of considerable opportunity for us," Tourism Ireland Chief Executive Niall Gibbons.

"China is the largest outbound travel market in the world and one that Tourism Ireland is committed to growing over the coming years.

"Last year, we welcomed an estimated 100,000 Chinese visitors to the island of Ireland; the introduction of direct flights to Dublin has been a major game-changer and offers a real opportunity for us. Our aim now is to capitalise on the changing travel patterns in China to grow Chinese visitor numbers to 200,000 by 2025 and, in particular, to grow the number of high end individual Chinese travellers to the island of Ireland,” he added.

More on this topic

Seven Heads Peninsula Tourism to maintain pressure to secure Wild Atlantic Way route

DUP MP suggests ‘aggressive’ tourism strategy needed to target Dublin visitors

Proposals to upgrade Dursey cable car in €7m project

Fáilte Ireland launches new initiative celebrating Ireland's food and drink

KEYWORDS

ChinaIrelandTourism

More in this Section

Stocks fall on rising trade war fears

Italy's debt crisis may be one too many for EU

How to shower and dress and still have a conscience

Businesses in the North can still gain a Brexit boost


Lifestyle

Fantastic to get rid of plastic, but we need less to dump in the first place

Making Cents: Teaching the little ones the value of money

Review: Cork in perfect harmony for Choral Festival

Wave of inspiration for Sherkin artist following sea crossings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »