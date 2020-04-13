Tourism industry group seeks say in framing prospective programme for government

The pan-tourism industry group that represents employers and government agencies responsible for tens of thousands people north and south working in tourism has called for it to have a voice in helping shape the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael-led prospective programme for government.

The Tourism Industry Confederation, or ITIC, said that tourism is one of the industries most affected by the mass layoffs across the economy during the Covid-19 crisis and shouldn’t be forgotten when politicians frame policies for any future government.

It believes the best way to secure its aims is for the appointment of a senior dedicated tourism minister sitting at the cabinet table.

Most experts say that the Irish tourism industry can all but wipe off the 2020 season -- even in the unlikely event that the lock down was fully lifted at the end of the 12 weeks.

Hoteliers and tourism businesses depending on overseas visitors from the US, Britain, and the continent know that tourists will be unwilling to travel in great numbers for some time even after the global pandemic comes to an end, economists say, while ITIC estimates 50,000 jobs in Cork and Kerry alone depend on tourism.

“Covid-19 is a public health issue first and foremost but it has also had shattering economic consequences and the tourism industry has been hit quickest and hardest and the incoming Government must support the sector straight away,” said ITIC chairperson Ruth Andrews.

The group wants more liquidity measures and the tourism Vat rate to be slashed to zero, during the crisis.

Chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh said any programme for government needs to take account of the fact that tourism spreads prosperity across the rural regions.

“Last year the Government took an extra €466m from the tourism industry as a result of the Vat hike so it is now time for that funding to be returned to an industry that has been decimated by this crisis,” he said.

The Vat rate cut to zero should then be “permanently left at 9% once the recovery has taken hold”, Mr O’Mara Walsh said.